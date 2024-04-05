Jerusalem police arrest 8 at Al-Aqsa for 'chants supporting terror' at morning prayers

The Jerusalem police arrested at least eight worshippers over chants supporting terror at the morning prayers of the last Friday of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa compound.

According to the police statement, thousands of worshippers attended the morning prayers, with 3,600 security services staff members deployed throughout Jerusalem’s Old City ahead of anticipated tensions.

The suspects, four from East Jerusalem and four from northern Israel, were transferred for further investigation.

“These vile instigators and supporters of terrorism are residents of the State of Israel who take advantage of a religious occasion and use a holy place of prayer for incitement and support for terrorism and terrorists,” the police statement said. “They harm first and foremost the normative Muslim public who come to the Temple Mount and do not take part in those serious incitement demonstrations.”

Police Spokesperson

The police spokesperson said in a statement that earlier last weekend, the security forces arrested 23 suspects with the same charges following the prayers

Overnight, "a suspect, 20, was arrested in the Old City of Jerusalem when he was caught in possession of a flag of the terrorist organization Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ)," read the statement by the spokesperson.