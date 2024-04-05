Jordanian gunman enters Israel, shoots at IDF, and flees

Overnight, IDF troops encountered gunfire near the Jordan River crossing in the Jordan Valley, as reported by the Israeli military on Friday.

According to preliminary findings, a suspect crossed the Jordan River crossing and opened fire at an IDF vehicle conducting a routine patrol in the area.

The IDF clarified that the suspect did not breach the perimeter fence in the vicinity, and fortunately, there were no casualties resulting from the incident. An investigation into the matter is currently underway to ascertain further details.

AP / Raad Adayleh 2019©

The Israeli military disclosed that the incident occurred at the Jordan crossing near the northern town of Beit Shean. Initial findings from the IDF's investigation indicate that the gunman crossed the border and attacked troops before fleeing back to Jordan. Importantly, the IDF emphasized that the assailant did not infiltrate through the Israeli border fence, and the attack did not result in any injuries.