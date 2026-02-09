Journalist in Jerusalem detained over alleged Iranian contacts

An independent journalist who was detained roughly two weeks ago by Israel’s Shin Bet and the Jerusalem police investigation unit has been released under restrictive conditions, after a district court overturned a police request to extend his detention.

The detention was part of an investigation into alleged contacts with individuals linked to Iran.

Authorities had claimed the journalist was suspected of communicating with Iranian agents, prompting the request to continue holding him on suspicion of “contact with a foreign agent.” During his questioning, the journalist denied knowingly engaging with Iranian operatives, stating that he did not realize the people he communicated with were connected to Iran. He described the exchanges as falling within the scope of his professional work and emphasized that he regularly receives inquiries from various sources, none of which he acted on in a manner that could threaten national security.

The journalist also told authorities that he proactively contacted the police cyber division prior to his arrest to report activities he considered suspicious, and that the matter was said to be “under review” at the time.

In a conversation with i24NEWS, the journalist provided further details. He said he was initially contacted via Telegram about a year and a half ago and asked to take photographs of certain locations, a request he refused. Six months later, the individuals reached out again. He reported their requests to the Cyber Authority but said no action was taken, and further requests followed. Some requests later involved donating to the Haredi community, which he interpreted as appearing aligned with Zionist intentions rather than foreign activity. “In order to understand what was being asked, I did a few things that were not prohibited,” he explained.

His lawyer strongly rejected the allegations, describing the journalist as “a law-abiding, upstanding, and patriotic citizen” who “would never have considered any action against the country’s security.” He welcomed the court’s decision, saying it ended a process that was disproportionate to the facts.

No formal charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing, though the journalist is not currently subject to significant restrictions.

READ MORE HERE:

• Two Israelis arrested on suspicion of spying for Iran

• Iranian spy: Israeli court sentences Yeshiva student to three years for espionage

• Iran accused of forcibly injecting detainees as deaths in custody rise