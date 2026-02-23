Karmiel: Shooting attack on soldiers thwarted by police in northern Israel

Israeli security forces announced on Monday that they had foiled a planned shooting attack in Karmiel, arresting four northern residents, including two minors. The suspects, Ahmad Sarhan, 19, Mohammad Khalil, 18, and two other minors, are expected to face indictments later today.

According to the Shin Bet and the Israel Police, the investigation revealed that some of the suspects had trained and received instructions in preparation for carrying out the attack, which was intended to target soldiers in the city.

Authorities emphasized that plots involving Israeli citizens that threaten public security are treated with utmost seriousness, and said they will continue to act decisively to detect and prevent such activity.

The arrests come amid heightened vigilance following last December’s combined terrorist attack in the Beit She’an Valley, in which 19-year-old Aviv Maor from Ein Harod and 68-year-old Shimshon Mordechai from Beit She’an were killed.

The attacker, Ahmad Younes Abu Al-Rub, had entered Israel illegally days before the incident and was neutralized by a civilian.