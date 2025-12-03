Knesset approves opposition’s proposal to advance Trump’s 20-point plan, coalition boycotts

The Knesset on Wednesday approved a motion by opposition leader Yair Lapid calling for Israel to adopt the 20-point plan put forward by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The proposal now heads to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee for detailed deliberations, the first formal parliamentary step in a process that could reshape Israel’s post-war strategic direction.

During the plenary session, Lapid hailed what he described as a “colossal effort” by an American president “deeply committed” to supporting Israel during one of the most challenging periods in its history.

He argued that the Trump plan, promoted “with total determination,” had already produced results, including the return of some hostages, a halt in fighting, and the prospect of Israelis gradually resuming normal life.

Lapid also criticized the government for failing to hold any official discussion or vote on the initiative until now. “There has been no formal approval of President Trump’s 20-point plan, not in the cabinet, not in the government, not in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, and not in the Knesset,” he noted.

The Knesset’s decision marks Israel’s first institutional endorsement of the American proposal, which continues to generate intense debate across the political spectrum.