Iran War Day 28: Launches were carried out overnight from Iran towards central Israel, the West Bank, and the south of the country; no casualties were reported. At the same time, rocket fire toward the northern Israel's Galilee from Lebanon continues. The IDF also said it completed a wide wave of strikes in the heart of Tehran overnight.

Meanwhile, as talks with Iran ensue, the Pentagon is reportedly considering sending 10,000 more troops to the Middle East to provide US President Trump with additional military options. MORE UPDATES FROM THURSDAY