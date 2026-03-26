Iran, Hezbollah continute launching salvos towards Israel | LIVE BLOG
The overnight barrage aimed at the south of the country was intercepted; no casualties were reported; the IDF completed a broad wave of strikes in the heart of Tehran
Iran War Day 28: Launches were carried out overnight from Iran towards central Israel, the West Bank, and the south of the country; no casualties were reported. At the same time, rocket fire toward the northern Israel's Galilee from Lebanon continues. The IDF also said it completed a wide wave of strikes in the heart of Tehran overnight.
Meanwhile, as talks with Iran ensue, the Pentagon is reportedly considering sending 10,000 more troops to the Middle East to provide US President Trump with additional military options. MORE UPDATES FROM THURSDAY
🚨 Red alert sirens sound in northern Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens sound in southern Israel's Beer Sheva, Dead Sea, Negev region, and West Bank
IDF says Israeli Air Force struck Iran's central missile and sea mine production site in Yazd, central Iran
The IDF said the site was used to plan, develop, assemble, and store missiles intented for launch toward mobile and stationary martime targets.
"This is the site in which the Iranian Navy develops the majority of their missiles and sea mines"
"This strike adds to a series of eliminations of the senior leadership of the IRGC Navy and constitutes a significant blow to the production capabilities of naval forces," the IDF added.
https://x.com/i/web/status/2037430115403964871
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
🚨 Red alert sirens sound in northern Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens sound in northern Israel
The IDF says it completed a large-scale wave of attacks in the heart of Tehran
🚨 Red alert sirens sound in northern Israel
Iran reportedly threatens to target Lebanon, Syria, Djibouti
https://x.com/i/web/status/2037322641283903590
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
The Pentagon considers sending 10,000 additional troops to the Middle East - report
The Pentagon is considering deploying up to 10,000 additional US ground troops to the Middle East, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal, as President Donald Trump weighs both military options and potential talks with Iran.
The report says the proposed force could include infantry and armored units, adding to roughly 5,000 Marines and thousands of paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division already ordered to the region.
Officials said it remains unclear where the additional troops would be stationed, but they are expected to be positioned within range of Iran, including near Kharg Island, a key oil export hub.
🚨 Red alert sirens sound across central Israel, West Bank, Jerusalem area
https://x.com/i/web/status/2037319504179409397
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
🚨 Red alert sirens sound in northern Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens sound across southern Israel's Negev region, Gaza Envelope