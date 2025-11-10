Lebanese army claims progress in Hezbollah disarmament

Lebanese security sources say the army has made significant progress in its campaign to dismantle Hezbollah’s military infrastructure since the ceasefire with Israel took effect.

According to sources familiar with the army’s operations, ongoing search missions in southern Lebanon’s valleys, forests, and rural zones have uncovered more than 50 underground tunnels, over 50 guided missiles, and hundreds of other weapons and explosives.

The Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) believe these discoveries mark an important step toward fulfilling the terms of last year’s ceasefire agreement, which brought an end to months of devastating cross-border conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Military officials have reportedly expressed confidence that southern Lebanon could be declared a Hezbollah weapon-free zone by the end of 2025, as stipulated in the post-war accord.

Despite these claims, Israel has voiced serious doubts about the Lebanese army’s ability, and willingness, to fully disarm Hezbollah.

In recent weeks, Israeli officials have urged Beirut to adopt a more aggressive approach, including intensified operations in civilian areas suspected of housing hidden weapons caches. According to Israeli security sources, Hezbollah continues to maintain a large and sophisticated arsenal backed by Iranian support and funding, posing a persistent threat along the northern border.

Israel has specifically called on the LAF to extend its searches to private homes and residential compounds in southern Lebanon, where it believes Hezbollah fighters may be concealing arms and operational equipment. The Lebanese army command has firmly rejected that request, warning that entering private properties could inflame tensions among local communities and risk sparking internal conflict.