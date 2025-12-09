Lebanese army will not meet Hezbollah disarmament deadline, says Israeli military source

Israel’s military has expressed serious doubts that the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) will meet the end-of-month deadline for the first phase of disarming Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, an Israeli official told i24NEWS.

The original timeline was announced earlier this year by the Lebanese government and the United States as part of broader efforts to curb the group’s presence in the region.

According to the Israeli source, while the LAF is conducting unprecedented operations to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure, it remains a “very weak” force and faces significant operational challenges.

The Lebanese army reportedly avoids entering private homes and properties used by Hezbollah for military purposes, limiting the effectiveness of the campaign.

The official also highlighted concerns about ongoing coordination between some Shi’ite officers within the Lebanese Army and Hezbollah, a situation that Israel says it is monitoring closely.

Despite these challenges, Israel stresses that its military will continue targeting Hezbollah’s efforts to rebuild its capabilities. The official told i24NEWS that if the Lebanese Army’s progress is deemed too slow, “the IDF will change the manner in which it strikes Hezbollah.”

The developments underscore continued tension along the Israel-Lebanon border, where Israel keeps a close watch on Hezbollah’s readiness and military activity. Recent months have seen an increase in border incidents and heightened Israeli scrutiny of the group’s movements in southern Lebanon.