Lidor Levy, victim of Gan Yavne terror attack, dies of his wounds

Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center - Ichilov announced on Thursday the death of Lidor Levy, one of three victims from a terror stabbing attack in Gan Yavne earlier in the week.

Levy was 34 years old and leaves behind a pregnant wife, a six-month-old baby daughter, his parents, a brother and a sister.

"Lidor was an exemplary father, partner, brother and son, a man full of love, nobility and devotion. An anchor for his family and a role model for those around him," the family described Levy in a press release from Ichilov.

"The purpose of his life was to help people with modesty and humility. Lidor left a huge void in our hearts, we will continue to live according to the values ​​he instilled in us for his perpetuation," the family were quoted as saying.

"Lidor was seriously injured in 2009 during an operational activity in Gaza while he was a fighter in the Combat Engineering Corps, and although he was exempted from the reserves he tried to return and enlist in the current war. Lidor was murdered in a terrorist attack, every such attack leaves destruction and a destroyed family, please don't forget the families of the victims of the hostilities," the family concluded.

The terrorist, an Arab Israeli citizen from the town of Rahat in the Negev, was neutralized at the scene. On the same day, in the morning, there had been another stabbing attack at the central bus station in the southern city of Beer Sheba.