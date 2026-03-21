Iran War Day 22: Missile fragments from an Iranian barrage struck areas near the Jewish Quarter in Jerusalem’s Old City, as Israel faced another wave of attacks amid escalating regional tensions. Police said debris from intercepted missiles landed close to some of the city’s most sensitive religious and historic sites.

In central Israel, at least eight people were injured following a direct missile strike in the city of Rehovot, according to emergency services. The attack caused damage to residential areas, with medics treating casualties at the scene as sirens sounded across the region.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the killing of Esmail Ahmadi, identified as the head of the Intelligence Division of Iran’s Basij Force, in a strike in Tehran. Israeli officials said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to degrade Iran’s military and intelligence capabilities.