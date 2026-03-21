IDF attacks Tehran and Beirut overnight | LIVE BLOG
Sirens sounded overnight across the Negev, southern Israel and near the Dead Sea after missile launches from Iran were detected
Iran War Day 22: Missile fragments from an Iranian barrage struck areas near the Jewish Quarter in Jerusalem’s Old City, as Israel faced another wave of attacks amid escalating regional tensions. Police said debris from intercepted missiles landed close to some of the city’s most sensitive religious and historic sites.
In central Israel, at least eight people were injured following a direct missile strike in the city of Rehovot, according to emergency services. The attack caused damage to residential areas, with medics treating casualties at the scene as sirens sounded across the region.
Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the killing of Esmail Ahmadi, identified as the head of the Intelligence Division of Iran’s Basij Force, in a strike in Tehran. Israeli officials said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to degrade Iran’s military and intelligence capabilities.
IDF: after the attacks in Beirut - the Israeli Air Force strikes Iranian regime targets in Tehran
Overnight, the IDF stuck Hezbollah targets in Beruit
IDF issued an immediate evacuation notice to seven neighborhoods in Beirut’s southern suburbs, saying it will continue striking Hezbollah infrastructure in these areas “with increasing intensity.”
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U.S. Treasury issues 30-day sanction waver on sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea to ease supply pressures
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Report: Iran fired 2 ballistic missiles at joint U.S.-U.K. military base in Indian Ocean
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