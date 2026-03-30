Three times in one hour: Iran launches missiles at southern Israel | LIVE BLOG

Overnight, two UAVs were intercepted by Israeli forces from Yemen in Israel southern region

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
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Interception of an Iranian missile in Israeli airspace, March 2026
Interception of an Iranian missile in Israeli airspace, March 2026Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Iran war day 31:  Overnight strikes on Iranian regime-linked infrastructure have triggered widespread disruptions, with Iranian state media reporting power outages in parts of Tehran following damage to electricity systems. The International Atomic Energy Agency also confirmed that the Khondab heavy water production facility was severely damaged in a March 27 attack and is no longer operational.

Warning alerts in southern Israel due to incoming missile attack

🚨 Red alert sirens sound in southern Israel

Warning alerts in southern Israel region due to incoming missile attack

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The IDF thwarts two attempted terrorist attacks in the West Bank

The Israeli army announced it had thwarted two attempted terrorist attacks in the West Bank. In the first incident in Dura, in the southern part of the territory, soldiers identified an individual running toward them with a knife and opened fire, killing him instantly. In the second incident in Al-Ram, in central West Bank, Israeli forces shot a man who accelerated his vehicle toward them, posing an immediate threat; he was neutralized.

IDF strikes Iranian regime military infrastructure across Tehran 

The Israel Defense Forces says it is conducting strikes on military infrastructure tied to the Iranian regime across Tehran

🚨Red alert sirens activated in southern Israel after missile launch from Iran

Attacks launched from Iran, Lebanon and Yemen against Israel

Alerts were triggered in Eilat early in the night due to fears of drone intrusions from Yemen. Both drones were intercepted. Iran carried out two attacks on southern Israel, and Hezbollah targeted the north, including the Haifa region.

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