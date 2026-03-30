The IDF thwarts two attempted terrorist attacks in the West Bank

The Israeli army announced it had thwarted two attempted terrorist attacks in the West Bank. In the first incident in Dura, in the southern part of the territory, soldiers identified an individual running toward them with a knife and opened fire, killing him instantly. In the second incident in Al-Ram, in central West Bank, Israeli forces shot a man who accelerated his vehicle toward them, posing an immediate threat; he was neutralized.