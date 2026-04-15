Trump does not plan to extend the ceasefire with Iran and predicts "two incredible days ahead"

US President Donald Trump told ABC News he was not considering extending the ceasefire with Iran, believing it would "probably not be necessary." He stated that "two incredible days" lay ahead as talks resumed toward an agreement, which he deemed preferable to allow Iran to rebuild. Trump also asserted that "radicals" had been eliminated and spoke of the emergence of a "different regime," while declaring that without his presidency, "the world would be in pieces."