US fully implements blockade on Iranian ports within 36 hours of launch | LIVE BLOG
US President Trump told ABC News he was not considering extending the ceasefire with Iran, believing it would 'probably not be necessary'
Iran ceasefire day 7: High-level direct talks between Israel and Lebanon in Washington have yielded a landmark diplomatic breakthrough, with both nations agreeing to launch a formal negotiation process aimed at a permanent peace deal. Hosted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the summit saw ambassadors from both sides engage in "productive" face-to-face dialogue to establish a delineated border and restore full Lebanese sovereignty. US officials characterized the session as a historic opportunity to finally end decades of Hezbollah’s regional influence and unlock vital economic reconstruction for the area. READ MORE FROM TUESDAY
Trump challenges Pope Leo on Iran
US President Donald Trump addressed Pope Leo in a message published on Truth Social, stating: "Could someone please tell Pope Leo that Iran has killed at least 42,000 innocent, totally unarmed protesters in the past two months, and that it is absolutely unacceptable for Iran to possess nuclear weapons? Thank you for your attention to this matter."
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
Trump does not plan to extend the ceasefire with Iran and predicts "two incredible days ahead"
US President Donald Trump told ABC News he was not considering extending the ceasefire with Iran, believing it would "probably not be necessary." He stated that "two incredible days" lay ahead as talks resumed toward an agreement, which he deemed preferable to allow Iran to rebuild. Trump also asserted that "radicals" had been eliminated and spoke of the emergence of a "different regime," while declaring that without his presidency, "the world would be in pieces."
The IDF says its forces operating in southern Lebanon have located an anti-tank missile launcher aimed toward northern Israel during ongoing ground operations
According to the military, troops from the 91st Division’s 8th Brigade found the launcher alongside additional anti-tank missiles and other weapons during a targeted search in the area. The IDF said the equipment was intended for use in attacks against Israeli forces and northern communities.
"I view the war with Iran as very close to being over," Trump said in an interview with Fox news
US President Donald Trump said the war with Iran is “very close” to ending as hostilities ease under a two-week ceasefire, telling Fox Business: “I think it’s close to over, yeah. I view it as very close to being over.”
US fully implements blockade on Iranian ports within 36 hours of launch
US Central Command commander Cooper said it has “fully implemented” a blockade of Iranian ports, with American forces halting all maritime traffic to and from Iran within 36 hours of the operation’s launch
https://x.com/i/web/status/2044237476701626522
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