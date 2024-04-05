London mayor urges immediate end to UK arms sales to Israel

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called for an urgent halt to the United Kingdom's arms sales to Israel in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, triggered by the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Khan's plea for action comes amid mounting concerns over the escalating violence and its devastating impact on innocent civilians.

In an interview with social media outlet PoliticsJOE, Khan asserted that the UK government should suspend all arms sales to Israel, emphasizing the need for immediate action to address the 'worsening situation.' He questioned the effectiveness of the UK's purported influence on the Israeli government, particularly in light of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's close relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

Khan's call represents a significant stance within the Labour Party, as he emerges as one of the most senior Labour lawmakers to demand an end to UK arms sales to Israel.

Highlighting the dire circumstances faced by foreign aid workers, Khan condemned the reported killings by the Israeli army and urged for an immediate cessation of such actions. He also raised questions about the UK government's legal advice regarding the use of British weapons by Israel, emphasizing the importance of transparency and accountability in upholding international law.

"The government has had weeks to publish the legal opinion, but it has not done so," Khan remarked. "If it shows that there is a violation of international law, we should stop all sales immediately."