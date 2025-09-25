Major General David Zini approved as new Shin Bet Chief

The Grunis Committee for Senior Appointments on Thursday evening approved the nomination of David Zini as the next head of the Shin Bet.

In its decision, the committee stated that “no issue of integrity was found in his appointment as head of the service.”

Committee chair, former Supreme Court Justice Asher Grunis, emphasized that the panel’s mandate is limited to reviewing the candidate’s integrity and does not extend to evaluating professional qualifications.

The approval comes after several days of deliberations. Earlier this week, the committee heard testimony from Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Reserve Major General Roni Numa, and Zini himself before postponing its ruling.

According to i24NEWS sources, no evidence was presented that raised doubts about Zini’s integrity.

The decision followed pressure from multiple sides. Four former Shin Bet chiefs, Yoram Cohen, Ami Ayalon, Carmi Gillon, and Nadav Argaman, had submitted letters opposing Zini’s appointment, citing various concerns. At the same time, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, via her deputy Gil Limon, advised the committee to seek Zini’s formal response to public criticism but did not recommend disqualifying him.

With the integrity review cleared, Zini is expected to be officially appointed by the government following the holiday period.