Major General Eyal Zamir selected as next IDF chief of staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that the 24th IDF Chief of Staff will be Defense Ministry Director-General and Major General (Res.) Zamir.

Zamir served in his last role in the IDF as deputy chief of staff, following a series of senior roles, including the head of the Southern Command, the Prime Minister's military secretary and the commander of the 36th Division (Gaash Formation).

Zamir grew up in Herzliya and later moved to Tel Aviv where he studied at the Herzliya Gymnasium. He was educated at the military boarding school in Tel Aviv, and later was drafted into the Armored Corps two years after the first Lebanon war in 1982, spending years as a commander in the security zone. Zamir was appointed after Operation Protective Edge (2014 Gaza war) to command the Southern Command, and there developed the area's defenses and established the security barrier.

IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi congratulated Zamir on his selection.

"I've known Eyal for many years, and I'm sure he will lead the IDF forward in the face of expected challenges and wish him great success. In the coming weeks, we will complete a professional and high-quality handover of command of the IDF."

Deputy Chief of Staff Major General Amir Baram, who was also a candidate for the position, also congratulated Zamir. "I have no doubt that he will excel in this role, demonstrating the necessary combat leadership and strategic vision given the current challenges," he said. "I will assist my commanders in the preparation and transition process as needed, and I wish Eyal a smooth and successful entry into this important position."

Baram's term of office will be extended, sources in the defense establishment told i24NEWS.

The head of the opposition, Yair Lapid, also congratulated Zamir as "the right person for the job. The entire nation of Israel is behind you." The chairman of the Blue and White party, former IDF chief Benny Gantz, also blessed Zamir. "An experienced commander with broad strategic vision," Gantz said. "I am sure he will promote the recruitment of the Haredi and all populations to the IDF."