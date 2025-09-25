Microsoft revokes IDF access to cloud services over surveillance concerns

Microsoft announced on Thursday that it has revoked the Israeli Defense Forces’ (IDF) access to certain cloud and artificial intelligence services after determining that the company’s terms of service had been violated.

The technology had been used to operate a system for collecting, processing, and monitoring phone calls of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Israeli officials confirmed the decision to i24NEWS, emphasizing that it will not have an operational impact.

According to the IDF, in recent months, Unit 8200 had begun backing up the sensitive data stored on Microsoft’s cloud platform in anticipation of a potential service block. The military stated that “there is no operational harm following Microsoft’s decision, as the sensitive content has been securely backed up.”

The move follows reporting by The Guardian, which revealed last month that Microsoft had informed Israeli officials at the end of the previous week that Unit 8200 had breached company policies by storing extensive surveillance data on its Azure cloud platform.

In an internal email to employees, Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith explained the decision, stating, “We have discontinued and disabled a set of services for an IDF unit, including cloud storage and artificial intelligence services. We do not provide technology that would enable mass surveillance of citizens. This principle has guided our operations worldwide for over two decades.”

The revelations came after a joint investigation by The Guardian, Israeli-Palestinian outlet +972 Magazine, and Israeli news site Local Call. The reporting detailed how Microsoft and Unit 8200 collaborated on a project to transfer sensitive intelligence data to the cloud. The project reportedly began after a 2021 meeting between Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and the then-commander of Unit 8200, Yossi Sharial.

Sources within Unit 8200 told investigators that the system, built on Microsoft’s infrastructure, was designed to handle vast amounts of recorded calls, allowing intelligence officers to retrieve and analyze conversations. The data—estimated at around 8,000 terabytes—was stored in a Microsoft data center in the Netherlands and was reportedly used to support operational decisions, including strikes in Gaza. Following the publication of the investigation, Unit 8200 quickly transferred the data out of the country.

Microsoft responded to the investigation with an internal review, which led to the revocation of the IDF unit’s access to cloud and AI services. The company emphasized that it does not permit its technology to be used for mass surveillance.

It is worth noting that last May, Microsoft provided limited, exceptional access to its services to assist the Israeli government in locating and rescuing hostages following the October 7, 2023 attacks. At the time, Microsoft stated that the support was highly controlled, with certain requests approved and others denied, and was offered “beyond the terms of our commercial agreements.”