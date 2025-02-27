Israel Katz confirms Israel 'considering admitting Syrians for work'

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that Israel is considering the entry of Druze workers from Syria into Israel for work purposes on Thursday during a conference for the heads of central region councils.

The plan, first revealed on i24NEWS, is part of the "great commitment to our Druze friends in Syria," Katz said, adding that Israeli leaders "strive to maintain contact with them."

"We are currently considering allowing those nearby to come and work in the Golan Heights on a daily basis and are prepared to assist them through organizations and in various ways. We want to see them protected - and we are working towards this intelligently," he said.

If this comes into effect, the IDF would be responsible for entry and exit from the country and for securing the corridor. Also, as Israeli control in the territory hinders in some cases field work of local farmers, the plan could solve this outstanding issue.

This comes after repeated requests by Druze to enter Israel, as part of family reunification and a desire to receive Israeli protection.

Katz stated that, during the war in Syria, the IDF deliberately decided to prevent Iran from "saving the Syrian regime" and thus allowing the militias (headed by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham) to rule the state. "We sent messages to whoever needed to receive them that if the Iranians come, we will strike. We sent our Air Force aircraft and they turned back the Iranian planes," Katz said.

Katz added that, despite leader Ahmed al-Sharaa having "exchanged fatigues for suits, and he speaks well... We do not trust him. We only trust the IDF. It was clear to me and the Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] that we need to seize the border area – and our policy is to stay there, at the peak of Hermon, and in the controlling points, for an unlimited time."

Southern Syria must be a demilitarized zone, Katz emphasized.

He also referred to the hostage release and ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip: "The most significant way to continue is for Hamas to know that the IDF is ready to return to war, and that's the truth. We are prepared in defense, as even during the ceasefire we received information that they are planning to attack soldiers and assault settlements. This is Hamas."