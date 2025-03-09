Minister Katz: Syrian Druze to be allowed to work in Golan Heights

Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday that Israel is planning on allowing Syrian Druze workers come work in the Golan Heights, confirming the scoop first published on i24NEWS.

"Soon, we will allow Druze workers from Syria to come to work in communities of the Golan Heights in Israel," he said. "The government is now approving an unprecedented aid plan for the Druze and Circassian communities in Israel, led by Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu and the Finance Minister [Bezalel Smotrich]."

In addition, Katz said the government is approving an aid plan for Druze and Circassian communities in Israel, minorities which have served in the military and represented an integral part of Israel's pluralistic society.

"As Defense Minister, I salute them for their loyalty and bravery and their contribution to Israel's security in difficult and crucial times," he said. "We will continue to strengthen them and also protect their brothers in Syria against any threat."

This comes as Israel has expanded the buffer zone between the Golan Heights and southern Syria after the ouster of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, with Islamists led by the radical Hayat Tahrir al-Sham taking over the government.

Areas with high concentration of Druze have come under the auspices of the IDF, with many minorities fearing repression under the radical new government – fears that appear well-founded after the massive civilian death toll in current operations against Alawite militias in the Latakia province.