The Israeli security establishment is requesting several billion shekels in additional funding to prepare for a potential confrontation with Iran, Kan reported Monday evening.

The request comes amid rising regional tensions and growing concern in Jerusalem over Tehran’s activities.

In recent days, senior officials from the Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Finance have held a series of meetings aimed at securing extra funds for a possible campaign that was not included in the 2026 defense budget.

While a confrontation with Iran had already been identified as a plausible scenario, the latest discussions reflect heightened urgency in the security establishment.

Some senior finance officials, however, have questioned the justification for the additional allocation. They argue that the security apparatus is taking advantage of the current climate of threat to push for more money without providing sufficient evidence of need, highlighting a tension between security demands and economic constraints.

Last December, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Finance agreed on a 2026 defense budget of 112 billion shekels, approved by Bezalel Smotrich and Israel Katz. That figure was significantly below the army’s initial request of around 140 billion shekels. Despite this, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opted to boost long-term military funding, announcing a planned cumulative rise of 350 billion shekels over the next decade.

Speaking Monday at the Knesset during a parliamentary debate, Netanyahu described the current period as “very complex and demanding,” emphasizing that Israel must prepare for all possible scenarios. Addressing Tehran, he issued a stern warning: “If you attack, we will respond with a force you cannot imagine.”