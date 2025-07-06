Missile fired overnight from Yemen intercepted | LIVE BLOG
Alerts were triggered in the Jerusalem and Dead Sea region.
Recommended -
Day 639 of the Israel-Hamas war: Air raid sirens sounded overnight in Jerusalem, the Dead Sea, and surrounding areas following a missile launch from Yemen, which was successfully intercepted.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office announced it had rejected Hamas’s latest response to the ceasefire proposal — but an Israeli delegation will still head to Qatar for further talks.
To catch up on the updates from Saturday, CLICK HERE
For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war
"Attack on GHF Distribution Site Exposes Hamas's Depravity" (US State Department)
"This morning, Hamas terrorists attacked a GHF distribution site, injuring two Americans. This act of violence against those delivering aid to the people of Gaza exposes the depravity of Hamas. GHF has distributed more than 62 million meals—nothing will stop these brave aid workers. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured Americans," wrote U.S. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1941581176247836798
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Palestinian media reports that the Israeli army is carrying out demolitions in eastern areas of Gaza City
Tense cabinet meeting on Gaza: heated dispute between Smotrich and Zamir
A cabinet meeting was held before Netanyahu's visit to Washington, where ministers were informed of the departure of a delegation for negotiations in Doha. It was also said that there were still unresolved issues. The ministers also voted on the distribution of humanitarian aid, which Smotrich and Ben Gvir opposed. During the discussion on aid, a heated argument again erupted between Smotrich and the chief of staff, while Netanyahu also lashed out at the conduct of the army and the chief of staff regarding the delay in distributing humanitarian aid to the southern Gaza Strip.