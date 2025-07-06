Recommended -

Day 639 of the Israel-Hamas war: Air raid sirens sounded overnight in Jerusalem, the Dead Sea, and surrounding areas following a missile launch from Yemen, which was successfully intercepted.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office announced it had rejected Hamas’s latest response to the ceasefire proposal — but an Israeli delegation will still head to Qatar for further talks.

