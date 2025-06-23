Missile strike in Haifa: alert failure caused by identification error, IDF says

Recommended -

A missile that struck the Haifa area without warning on Sunday was the result of a localized failure in the detection process, according to a joint investigation by the IDF Home Front Command and the Israeli Air Force.

The findings, released Monday morning, emphasized that the failure was not due to a gap in Israel’s alert systems.

The investigation revealed that the alert was not activated because of a specific error in identifying the threat, allowing the Iranian missile to hit without prior warning. Despite this, the IDF underscored that the Home Front Command’s warning infrastructure remains intact and operational.

"The IDF draws lessons on an ongoing basis and reiterates that no defense system is hermetic," the statement said, adding that new procedures based on the investigation’s findings are already being implemented.

The incident occurred just hours after the United States carried out airstrikes against Iranian nuclear facilities.

That same morning, approximately 25 missiles were launched toward Israeli territory, triggering nationwide alerts. While there were no casualties reported, the direct hit in Haifa caused significant property damage.

This event marks one of the most serious lapses in Israel’s missile alert system during the ongoing conflict, raising concerns about response readiness as tensions between Israel and Iran continue to escalate.