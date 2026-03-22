The Israel Defense Forces said Sunday that there is no connection between the missile impacts in Dimona and Arad that struck southern Israel overnight, stressing that the two events were unrelated and occurred as separate impacts within a broader Iranian missile barrage.

The military said there is no indication of any new or unknown threat, adding that the timing between the strikes was coincidental.

In Arad, 115 people were injured and evacuated to Soroka Medical Center following the impact, including nine in serious condition.

Hospital officials said 31 patients were admitted for continued treatment, among them 18 children. The missile reportedly struck near large residential buildings rather than directly on structures, with the IDF saying nearby shelters were not damaged and that those injured were not inside protected spaces at the time.

Authorities also confirmed there was a warning window of several minutes before sirens were activated.

In Dimona, 60 people were wounded and taken to Soroka after a separate missile impact that caused casualties and damage in a residential area. Among the injured was a 12-year-old boy in serious condition who underwent surgery overnight, as well as a man in his 20s in moderate condition.

Five patients were admitted for ongoing hospitalization. The IDF said the missile carried several hundred kilograms of explosives and impacted muddy ground between residential buildings, noting that civilians who had taken shelter were not harmed.

Iranian state media said the strikes targeted areas near Israel’s nuclear research facility outside Dimona and described the attack as retaliation for earlier reported strikes on Iran’s Natanz uranium enrichment site. Israeli officials have not confirmed those claims.

Across both incidents, nearly 200 people were injured. IDF data indicates that more than 400 ballistic missiles have been fired at Israel since the escalation began, with an interception success rate of over 92%, though a small number have resulted in direct impact sites.