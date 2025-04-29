Nefesh B'Nefesh, FIDF, JNF reunite lone soldiers with their families

Nefesh B'Nefesh, Friends of the IDF (FIDF), and the Jewish National Fund-USA relaunched their "Operation Hug" initiative, which reunites lone soldiers serving in the Israeli military with their families abroad.

During the trying times in Israel since the war began, Operation Hug has enabled the reunion of more than 1,200 soldiers with their families, who were flown to Israel from 64 different countries.

Lone soldiers, who serve in the IDF without the support of their parents in the country, face unique challenges, while their parents bear the burden of having their children on the front lines while they are far away. Operation Hug helps ease the anxiety by providing parents with a roundtrip ticket to visit Israel from anywhere in the world, comforting both the soldier and the parent in these difficult times with a long-needed embrace.

The program currently offers parents who have not seen their child for a year and have not previously participated in the program to come, with a nominal contribution for the airline ticket.

"Operation Hug is an initiative that speaks to the heart of our mission at FIDF," FIDF CEO Steve Weil said. "Lone Soldiers make the extraordinary decision to leave everything behind to serve and defend the Jewish homeland, standing on the front lines without family by their side. It is our sacred responsibility to ensure these selfless heroes—and their families—receive the support they need. From housing and flights home to mental health care and post-service guidance, FIDF is committed to standing by them—not just during their service, but long after."

Deborah Riegel, the chair of the Jewish National Fund-USA Nefesh B’Nefesh Task Force, added: "Operation Hug embodies the very soul of what Jewish National Fund-USA stands for — ensuring that every individual who defends our homeland feels the figurative embrace of a grateful people and more importantly, the literal embrace of family. Having met with some of the remarkable line soldiers and their families, I have seen first-hand, the indescribable impact this initiative has had on them all. In moments of challenge and triumph, nothing can substitute for a hug from a parent, and Operation Hug reminds these young heroes that they are never truly alone — not in Israel, and not in the hearts of those who love and support them around the world."

"Reuniting these brave soldiers with their parents has been an incredibly moving experience for us, as we've witnessed the profound impact of a simple hug since the start of Iron Swords," said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, co-founder and executive director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. "The return of 'Operation Hug' reflects our continued commitment to Israel’s Lone Soldiers and their families, ensuring that distance does not hinder their connection. We are deeply grateful to our partners for helping make this possible. Supporting these incredible parents is the least we can do, and we remain dedicated to expanding this initiative to benefit even more families."