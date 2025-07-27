Netanyahu: “we’re making progress toward victory and hostage release”

Recommended -

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Ramon Air Force Base on Sunday alongside Defense Minister Israel Katz and Air Force Commander Major General Tomer Bar, as Israel’s military campaign in Gaza continues.

During the visit, Netanyahu praised the Israeli Air Force for its performance in the operation, presenting a certificate of appreciation to the Air Force Commander.

He held a closed discussion with ground and air crews, where operational insights and future directions were reviewed.

Addressing the media after the visit, Netanyahu said Israel is “making progress in the fighting and in the negotiations for the release of our hostages,” and reaffirmed that Israel’s war objective remains the complete dismantling of Hamas.

In a pointed criticism of the United Nations, Netanyahu accused the body of spreading misinformation about Israel’s role in facilitating humanitarian aid. “The UN is creating an excuse and a lie about the State of Israel,” he said. “They claim we’re blocking humanitarian supplies. That’s false. There are secured convoys—there always have been. Now it’s official. No more excuses.”

Netanyahu added that humanitarian aid routes remain operational, but emphasized that “minimal humanitarian supplies” would continue only as necessary, and not at the expense of military objectives.

The Prime Minister ended his statement by reinforcing Israel’s determination: “We will continue to fight, continue to act, until we achieve all of our war goals—until complete victory.”