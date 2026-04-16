Netanyahu: ‘Historic’ Israel-Lebanon peace opportunity emerging amid ceasefire push

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that there is an opportunity to reach a “historic peace agreement” with Lebanon, following a shift in the balance of power since the war that began on October 7, 2023.

His remarks come as a 10-day ceasefire is set to take effect, aimed at advancing diplomatic efforts. US President Donald Trump earliers stated that he intends to invite both Israeli and Lebanese leaders to Washington to pursue the initiative.

“We have an opportunity to make a historic peace agreement with Lebanon,” Netanyahu said, adding that recent developments led to direct contact from Lebanon seeking talks, which he noted had not occurred in more than four decades.

An Israeli official told i24NEWS that, unlike in the past, the US intends to promote Hezbollah's disarmament and use American resources to achieve that goal. "Trump wants it to happen, so this time the US will be much more involved," the official said.

The official also said that the terms of the ceasefire are now significantly better than those in November 2024 — "a much better situation" — mainly due to the fact that Hezbollah suffered a significant blow this time, including quite a few deaths, and that the IDF is present on the ground."

According to Netanyahu, Israel agreed to a temporary ceasefire to facilitate negotiations that began with an ambassadors’ meeting in Washington. He outlined two main objectives for the talks, stating, “Hezbollah will be disarmed” and calling for “a lasting peace agreement, peace through strength.”

The prime minister said Israel rejected conditions presented by Hezbollah ahead of the ceasefire, including a full Israeli withdrawal to the international border and a mutual “quiet will beget quiet” arrangement. “I did not agree to either of these demands, and indeed, neither of these conditions is met,” he said, adding that Israeli forces will remain in a security zone inside Lebanon.

Netanyahu described the buffer zone as extending approximately 10 kilometers from the border, from the Mediterranean coast to the slopes of Mount Hermon near the Syrian frontier. He said the zone is intended to prevent ground incursions and anti-tank fire targeting Israeli communities, while acknowledging that Hezbollah still retains rocket capabilities that would need to be addressed in the framework of future agreements.

He also referenced ongoing coordination with Washington on Iran, saying Trump is “extremely determined to continue both the naval blockade and also to dismantle Iran's nuclear capability.” Netanyahu added that broader efforts to counter missile threats and enrichment capabilities are part of what he described as “two very important moves” that could reshape Israel’s security environment in the coming years.