Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel is conducting a multi-sector campaign against Iran and its proxies, including Hezbollah and Hamas, while expanding security belts in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza. He made the remarks following a situation assessment at Northern Command with top military officials.

Speaking to commanders, Netanyahu said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are “the active side, we are the attacking side, we are the initiating side – and we are deep in their territory.” He added that the campaign has caused “visible cracks in the terrorist regime in Tehran” and is fundamentally changing the security dynamics in the region.

Netanyahu detailed the creation of three security belts: in Syria, from the crest of Mount Hermon to Yarmouk; across more than half of the Gaza Strip; and in Lebanon, where he instructed further expansion to reduce the risk of anti-tank missile attacks on Israel’s border.

The prime minister emphasized the destruction of Hezbollah’s missile capabilities, saying, “We eliminated Nasrallah. We eliminated thousands of Hezbollah terrorists, and above all, we eliminated the enormous threat of 150,000 missiles and rockets, which were intended to destroy Israeli cities.” He acknowledged that Hezbollah still retains a residual ability to launch rockets and said the military is developing plans to address the remaining threat.

Netanyahu addressed northern residents directly, urging patience and resilience, noting that the government ministries had been instructed to provide assistance. He expressed condolences to the families of fallen soldiers and thanked IDF personnel, reservists, and their families for their service.

He said the operations reflect a new Israeli security concept focused on initiative and offensive action against threats and reiterated the government’s determination to continue the campaign until the threats are neutralized. “We are determined, we are fighting, and with God’s help – we are winning,” Netanyahu said.