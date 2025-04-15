Netanyahu in Gaza: “We are fighting for our existence”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, underscoring the country’s determination to continue military operations against Hamas.

Accompanied by Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Ismail Ismail, and senior military commanders, Netanyahu met with active-duty and reserve soldiers and received a security briefing on efforts to dismantle Hamas and secure the release of Israeli hostages.

Speaking to troops, Netanyahu declared: “I am here with the Defense Minister, the IDF commanders, and our regular service fighters, as well as the wonderful reservists. They are doing a remarkable job here in the Gaza Strip. They are hitting the enemy – and Hamas will suffer more and more blows.”

Reaffirming Israel’s war aims, the Prime Minister stated: “We demand the release of our hostages and we are determined to achieve all our war goals, and we are achieving this thanks to our heroic fighters.”

Haim Tzach/ LPO

Netanyahu also referenced a statement issued earlier in the day by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which he said called for the destruction of Israel: “Here is a message that the dictator of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei, issued today, explaining why Israel must be destroyed. He is doing this during negotiations with the Americans. We are fighting for our existence. We are fighting for our future.”

Defense Minister Katz echoed the Prime Minister’s message, saying: “We are hitting the terrorists, damaging their infrastructure, and at the same time protecting Israeli communities. The operation currently underway is pressuring Hamas to release the hostages. The longer it persists in its refusal, the more we will intensify the blows it will suffer.”