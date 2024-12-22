"Just as we have acted forcefully against the terror arms of Iran's axis of evil, so too will we act against the Houthis," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after a cabinet meeting at the Israeli army's Northern Command headquarters.

"However, in this case, we are not acting alone," he said. "Like us, the US and other countries see the Houthis not only as a threat to international maritime navigation but to the international order as well."

The Houthis launched successful attacks in recent days against Israel, hitting civilian buildings despite claiming they were able to target military areas. Israel last week struck Houthi targets, with the US also launching a massive attack on the Houthis, part of a larger campaign against the Iran-backed Yemeni rebels that have disrupted global maritime shipping in solidarity with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"Therefore, we will take forceful, determined and sophisticated action," Netanyahu said. "I will say this, even if it takes time, the result will be the same – as it has been with the other terror arms.

Netanyahu concluded with a message to Israelis "to be patient, to continue showing the same resilience that you have shown up until now, and to strictly follow Home Front Command directives. This I ask of you – you do this and we will take care of the rest."