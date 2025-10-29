Netanyahu: Israel, U.S. working to “disarm Hamas, demilitarize Gaza”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in Kiryat Gat on Wednesday, where he met with senior Israeli and American military officials to discuss ongoing efforts to implement President Donald Trump’s Gaza outline.

The plan, jointly endorsed by Jerusalem and Washington, aims to disarm Hamas and demilitarize the Gaza Strip, paving the way for what Netanyahu described as “a different Gaza.”

During the visit, Netanyahu was joined by U.S. CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper and General Patrick Frank, alongside Israeli officials.

Speaking at the center, Netanyahu emphasized the importance of continued Israeli control over security matters while working in coordination with the United States and regional partners.

“We want to ensure that the goal that President Trump and I agreed on, disarming Hamas and demilitarizing Gaza, is ultimately achieved,” Netanyahu said. “There is a real effort here in cooperation, with security being maintained in our own hands.”

The prime minister highlighted that the current cooperation between Israel and the United States reflects a shared strategic goal of reshaping the post-conflict reality in Gaza. According to Netanyahu, the first phase of the plan focuses on preserving Israeli security and freedom of action, while additional components address reconstruction, governance, and humanitarian considerations.

“They are working with us on a plan to achieve a different Gaza, a Gaza that will no longer pose a threat to Israel,” Netanyahu added. “The first component is, of course, security — the security responsibility for maintaining our forces and our freedom of action. This is fundamental.”

Netanyahu credited joint Israeli-American coordination for recent accomplishments, including what he called “results that amazed the world.” He cited covert actions against Iranian targets and the successful rescue of hostages held in Gaza as examples of what cooperation between the two allies could achieve.

“There is a real effort here in cooperation, while maintaining security in our hands, to achieve results that perhaps no one believed we would achieve,” he said. “President Trump said it simply, either we will achieve it the easy way, which is what we hope, or we will have to achieve it the hard way. But we will achieve what we are looking to achieve.”