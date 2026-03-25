American media reported on Wednesday evening that there are concerns in Israel that the United States will announce a one-month ceasefire in order to jumpstart talks with Iran.

The New York Times reported that Israel is concerned about the possibility of a deal at a time when it has not yet achieved its main war objectives: eliminating the threat of Iran’s ballistic missiles, ensuring that Iran cannot develop nuclear weapons, and creating conditions under which the Iranian people could rise up against their government.

Official Israeli sources told The New York Times that Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered Tuesday night to make every effort to destroy as much of Iran's weapons industry as possible within the next 48 hours.

Netanyahu's directive was given after Israel received a copy of the American 15-point proposal to Iran. This followed briefings by senior commanders, including the commanders of the Air Force and the Intelligence Directorate, regarding targets that can still be attacked, according to the two sources.

The haste and the deadline reflected a concern within the Israeli government that President Trump might announce peace talks at any moment, according to the officials and the two people briefed on the matter.