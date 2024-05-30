Netanyahu regains lead in popularity for PM as Gantz's party tops polls

A recent poll conducted for the Israeli channel N12 reveals significant shifts in Israel's political landscape. Benjamin Netanyahu has emerged as the most favored candidate for Prime Minister, surpassing current Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Despite Netanyahu's personal popularity, Benny Gantz's National Unity party is projected to win the most seats in the Knesset if elections were held today.

The poll shows that Netanyahu, leader of the Likud party, is considered the most "fit" for the role of Prime Minister by the Israeli public.

He is followed by Naftali Bennett, with Benny Gantz, head of the National Unity party, in third place.

Office of Benny Gantz

Benny Gantz's National Unity party is poised to become the largest party in the Knesset, securing 25 seats. Likud, closing the gap, would garner 21 seats. The centrist Yesh Atid, led by Yair Lapid, is expected to win 13 seats, placing it third.

The Labor Party, Shas (the Ultra-Orthodox Sephardic party), and Yisrael Beytenu (led by Avigdor Liberman) are each projected to win 10 seats. Otzma Yehudit is expected to secure 9 seats, while United Torah Judaism (the Ashkenazi Ultra-Orthodox party) would win 7 seats. Religious Zionism, Ra'am (an Arab party), and Hadash-Ta'al (another Arab party) are each projected to win 5 seats.

If these projections hold, the current opposition bloc would secure 63 seats, while the right-wing coalition in power today would win 52 seats.

Additionally, a potential new center-right party comprising Avigdor Liberman, Gideon Sa'ar, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and former head of Mossad Yossi Cohen could gain 16 seats, reshaping the opposition's strength to 64 seats and potentially reducing the National Unity party's seats to 21.