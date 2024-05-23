Netanyahu rejects claim Oct. 7 warnings were given during judicial protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has firmly rejected claims from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) that he received multiple intelligence warnings throughout 2023, indicating how internal social upheaval might weaken Israel’s security and embolden its enemies.

The controversy centers on allegations that these warnings predicted conditions which could have led to the October 7 attack by Hamas.

Netanyahu’s office issued a statement in response to a letter from the IDF, which outlined that he had received several military intelligence communiqués in the spring and summer of 2023. These communiqués reportedly warned that Israel’s enemies perceived the country’s social unrest—stemming from government attempts to reform the judicial system—as a sign of vulnerability.

"Not only do none of the documents contain any warning about Hamas's intentions to attack Israel from Gaza, but on the contrary, they give a completely opposite assessment," the statement from Netanyahu's office read. The Prime Minister highlighted that the only two references to Hamas in the four documents in question suggested that the Palestinian terrorist group was not interested in escalating the conflict but was instead moving towards an agreement with Israel.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Netanyahu pointed out that this assessment was consistently shared by all security agencies, which even claimed that Hamas had been deterred. He reiterated that the documents indicated Hamas’s strategy was to avoid conflict in Gaza and focus on other arenas. For example, one document from March 19, 2023, stated that Hamas intended to "leave the Gaza Strip on a backslope" and concentrate its struggle against Israel elsewhere. Another document from May 31, 2023, recommended that Israel should engage in a "regional de-escalation trend" and consider advancing a settlement with Hamas.

In addressing claims that the internal unrest had negatively impacted Israeli deterrence, Netanyahu stressed that he had warned of such risks multiple times throughout 2023. He referred to instances when air force and army reservists, along with other military personnel, froze their service in protest against the government's judicial reform measures during widespread protests. On July 17, 2023, for instance, he cautioned that the internal debate was "gnawing away at deterrence against our enemies who can easily be tempted into acts of aggression against us."

Despite the Prime Minister's reassurances, senior defense officials have come forward accepting responsibility for the intelligence failures leading up to the October 7 attack. This has included the resignation of Israel's military intelligence chief, marking a significant admission of the lapses in readiness and anticipation.

Earlier on Thursday, the IDF confirmed that Netanyahu received four distinct warning letters from intelligence services before October 7, dating from March to July 2023. These letters underscored concerns about the weakening of "Israeli deterrence" amid the ongoing crisis related to judicial reform. The documents suggested that adversaries like Iran and Hezbollah perceived a weakening in Israel's military power, its alliance with the United States, its strong economy, and its internal cohesion.