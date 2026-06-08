Netanyahu rejects new 'security equation' imposed by Iran and Hezbollah

In his first public remarks since renewed tensions with Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Monday evening that Israel would not allow Tehran or Hezbollah to establish a new "security equation" in the region.

According to Netanyahu, both Iran and Hezbollah sought in recent hours to test Israel's resolve through attacks launched from Iran and Lebanon, assuming that Jerusalem would avoid responding. "That did not happen, and it will not happen," he said, saying that Israel would continue to act decisively against any threats to its security.

The prime minister stated that hostilities with Iran had temporarily subsided following Israeli strikes targeting the Iranian regime.

"At present, the firing has stopped because, after we struck the terrorist regime in Tehran, it stopped attacking us," Netanyahu said. However, he warned that any future Iranian aggression would prompt a forceful Israeli response. "Israel has the right to defend itself and will continue to exercise that right whenever necessary," he added.

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Netanyahu also reflected on Israel's military campaign against Iran over the past year, describing it as a "historic preemptive strike" aimed at preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. "Had we not acted in time and with determination, we might not be here today," he stated.

Turning to Lebanon, Netanyahu said Hezbollah had prepared plans to invade the Galilee region and had amassed an arsenal of approximately 150,000 rockets and missiles intended to target Israeli population centers.

The prime minister added that the Israel Defense Forces continue to dismantle Hezbollah's military infrastructure in southern Lebanon's security zone, including extensive underground facilities in the Beaufort area.

Netanyahu said he had ordered strikes against Hezbollah targets in Beirut's Dahieh suburb following nonstop rocket fire toward Israel. He said shortly after the Iranian attacks on Israel, he subsequently authorized IDF to target Iranian military and economic assets.

He also noted that he remains in close contact with US President Trump, whom he described as a friend, while reaffirming Israel's commitment to safeguarding its citizens and restoring security to communities in the country's north.