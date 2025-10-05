Netanyahu sets hostage release as top priority in Gaza negotiations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Sunday with bereaved families from the Gvoura Forum, setting a firm condition for implementing Donald Trump’s Gaza plan: all other steps, including the plan’s 21 articles, will only proceed after the release of all hostages, living and dead, without exception.

“As long as the last hostage has not returned, we will not move forward on any other point,” Netanyahu said.

He added that the Palestinian Authority will not govern Gaza after the war, and that no Hamas or PA representatives will control the territory. “Israel will be responsible for and involved in the disarmament of Gaza,” he said.

Netanyahu warned that if hostages are not released within the timeframe set by President Trump, Israel will resume military operations with full support from all involved countries.

On Saturday, Netanyahu announced that a negotiating team led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer would travel to Egypt to finalize technical details for the hostages’ release, aiming to conclude negotiations within days.

Hamas had announced last Friday its readiness to begin negotiations following internal consultations but has not commented on leadership exile or disarmament, appearing intent on participating in Gaza’s post-conflict management.

Following Hamas’ announcement, Trump said Hamas is ready for peace and urged Israel to stop bombings in Gaza, while Netanyahu’s office confirmed Israel is preparing the first phase of the plan for immediate hostage release.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Zamir emphasized that “all IDF capabilities will be allocated to protecting our forces.”

Officials clarified that the current pause in maneuvers is not an official ceasefire, but allows Hamas to organize the release of hostages.