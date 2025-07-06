Netanyahu slams Hamas demands as “unacceptable” but approves new round of talks

Recommended -

Israel will send a delegation to Qatar on Sunday to resume negotiations over a potential hostage release deal, despite deeming Hamas’s latest amendments to a ceasefire proposal “unacceptable,” the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced overnight.

The move follows an invitation by international mediators—Qatar, Egypt, and the United States—aimed at reviving stalled negotiations.

The talks will proceed based on the original Qatari framework, which Israel has previously accepted, Netanyahu’s office confirmed.

On Friday, Hamas issued what it described as a “positive response” to the proposal, expressing willingness to begin immediate negotiations.

The group stated it had completed internal consultations with Gaza-based factions and was prepared to engage in a serious round of talks to implement the agreement.

However, Hamas also requested several amendments to the deal—described by the group as “minor,” but viewed by Israel as significant obstacles. These include the provision of construction equipment for infrastructure rebuilding, the reopening of bakeries, and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Morag corridor in southern Gaza.

According to international media reports, the current proposal outlines a 60-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of 10 living Israeli hostages and the return of 18 bodies. In return, Hamas is demanding the release of a larger number of Palestinian prisoners and international guarantees on the delivery of humanitarian aid.

U.S. mediator Bishara Bahbah said Hamas’s amendments should not prevent a deal. “Hamas has conveyed a positive response with amendments,” he said. “I believe they will not stand in the way of reaching an agreement in the coming week, God willing.”