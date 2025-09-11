Netanyahu speaks with Tsurkov after return from captivity in Iraq

Recommended -

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call today with Israeli researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov, who was recently freed after months of captivity in Iraq, and with her brother David.

Tsurkov expressed gratitude to Netanyahu and to those who worked for her release and recovery, describing the harsh conditions she endured in captivity. She also voiced her hope for the safe return of all remaining abductees.

Netanyahu congratulated Tsurkov on her return, wishing her a full recovery.

He emphasized the extensive efforts invested over time to secure her release, and highlighted the assistance of U.S. President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Buhler, as well as IDF Coordinator Gal Hirsch.

The Prime Minister stressed that Israel remains committed to securing the return of all abducted citizens, pledging to pursue this mission “with determination and without tirem.”