Netanyahu to present proposal for return of Palestinian workers amid backlash

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to introduce a proposal for the reinstatement of entry permits for Palestinian workers in Israel, sparking controversy among members of his own Likud party.

The announcement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) follows reports circulating in Israeli media that Netanyahu had greenlighted a pilot program for the return of Palestinian workers, particularly in the construction sector. However, the PMO swiftly denied these claims, asserting that Netanyahu had not approved any such pilot program.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu did not approve any pilot regarding the introduction of Palestinian workers to Israel," stated the PMO. "On the contrary, Prime Minister Netanyahu is the one who promoted the entry of foreign workers from overseas this week."

Instead, the PMO clarified that Netanyahu would present the proposal for a preliminary discussion in the cabinet at the request of security officials. This move indicates a cautious approach to the issue amid concerns over security and economic implications.

The prospect of allowing Palestinian workers back into Israel has ignited strong opposition within Netanyahu's Likud party. Economy Minister Nir Barkat warned against the move, labeling it a "grave mistake" and emphasizing the potential risks it poses to Israeli citizens.

Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90

Likud MK Dan Ilouz echoed Barkat's sentiments, expressing concern that once the floodgates are opened, it would be challenging to reverse the decision. He emphasized the need for a decisive long-term strategy and alternative solutions to reduce dependency on Palestinian labor.

Similarly, Likud MK Moshe Saada criticized the notion of a pilot program, questioning the potential consequences and urging Netanyahu to reconsider. He emphasized the availability of foreign workers as a viable alternative to Palestinian labor.

Flash90

The ban on Palestinian workers entering Israel was implemented following the October 7 massacre, severely impacting both Israeli and Palestinian economies.