Netanyahu: 'We eliminated Ali Larijani and the Basij commander'

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu announced that Israel has carried out a high-level targeted strike inside Iran, claiming the elimination of senior figure Ali Larijani along with the commander of the Basij militia.

Speaking in a public statement, Netanyahu described the operation as part of a broader campaign against the Iranian regime and its security apparatus. Larijani played a central role in Iran’s power structure, alongside the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, while the Basij forces were responsible for internal repression.

“We are undermining this regime in the hope of giving the Iranian people a chance to remove it,” Netanyahu said, framing the strikes as both military and strategic efforts to weaken Tehran’s leadership over time.

The prime minister confirmed that Israeli operations inside Iran are ongoing and include aerial activity by the Israeli Air Force as well as drone strikes. He emphasized that the campaign would not yield immediate results but suggested it could shift the balance in the long term.

Netanyahu also revealed close coordination with the United States, including direct discussions with Donald Trump. According to him, Israel is supporting American operations in the Gulf through a combination of “indirect attacks” designed to increase pressure on Iran, as well as more direct military actions.

Warning of further escalation, Netanyahu said there are “many more surprises” planned, signaling that additional operations may be forthcoming. He declined to provide specifics, stating that Israel would continue to rely on both strategy and unpredictability in its campaign.