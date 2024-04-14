Nevatim and Mount Hermon bases were Iran's main targets - report

Iran has specified its targets in the recent attack on Israel, citing the Nevatim airbase and a military installation on Mount Hermon as primary objectives, according to reports from the government-run Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA).

The attack, purportedly in response to alleged Israeli strikes on Iranian positions in Syria, aimed to address perceived provocations from Israel, including the recent deadly air raid on Iran's consulate in Damascus.

Tehran claims that the Nevatim airbase was selected due to its alleged involvement in the deadly air raid on Iran's consulate in Damascus earlier this month. Additionally, Tehran asserts that the Mount Hermon military intelligence center was targeted in response to years of Israeli attacks on Iranian positions in Syria.

While emphasizing that Israeli towns were not intended targets of the operation, ISNA's article acknowledges the impact on Israeli citizens, though it refrains from mentioning the injuries sustained by a young Bedouin girl, as reported by Israel. The article maintains that Iranian missiles successfully struck predetermined targets, despite Israel's efforts to downplay the damage inflicted.

ISNA portrays the attack on Israel as a significant victory for Tehran, highlighting the interception of over 99 percent of the more than 300 projectiles fired. The report suggests that the absence of US involvement in a potential Israeli counterattack signals Iran's success in deterring external interference.

The article quotes Major General Ali Bagheri, head of the Iranian air force, who asserts that Iran could have executed a larger-scale attack but refrained from doing so for the time being.