New details on Operation Eternal Darkness: 250 Hezbollah operatives were killed across Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces has released new details about its large-scale operation in Lebanon, confirming that more than 250 Hezbollah operatives and commanders were killed during Operation Eternal Darkness.

The updated assessment follows continued intelligence review since the April 8, 2026 strikes and provides the first full breakdown of the scope and seniority of those eliminated across Beirut, the Beqaa Valley, and southern Lebanon.

Among those confirmed killed are several senior Hezbollah commanders. The IDF named Hassan Mustafa Nasser, head of the group’s logistics support headquarters and a key figure in weapons smuggling and force buildup in southern Lebanon. Also killed were senior intelligence officials Ali Qassem, Abu Ali Abbas, and Ali Hijazi, who were responsible for intelligence gathering on Israel and developing targeting systems.

In addition, the IDF confirmed the elimination of Abu Muhammad Habib, the deputy head of Hezbollah’s missile unit, who was involved in directing rocket fire toward Israel and advancing the group’s missile capabilities during the war.

Military officials said the strikes also killed numerous operatives linked to artillery and defensive systems, describing the overall operation as a “severe blow” to Hezbollah’s command-and-control infrastructure.

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The IDF emphasized that the figure of more than 250 includes both senior commanders and field operatives, making it one of the most significant single-operations in terms of casualties inflicted on Hezbollah leadership in recent years. It added that battle damage assessments are still ongoing and further identifications are expected.

Earlier this week, Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the Shiite group suffered its heaviest blow since the 2024 beeper operation. "The IDF attacked hundreds of Hezbollah terrorists in headquarters across Lebanon in a surprise attack. This is the largest concentrated blow Hezbollah has suffered since Beepers Operation," he said.