New drone squadron boosts IDF's air power

In the heat of war, the Israeli air force its boosting its aerial dominance with a new drone operating squadron.

Unveiled at the Palmahim Air Force base in central Israel on Sunday, squadron 147, known as "the battering ram" will operate the "star" unmanned aircraft across the country, including the West Bank, to carry out intelligence gathering missions as well as targeted attacks.

The addition of the squadron is part of the expansion of the "Star" drone operating unit, and structural reorganization of the UAV array.

Commander of the Israeli Air Force, General Tomer Bar, called it a "tremendous addition to the force," and highlighted the important role that remotely manned aircraft have played so far in the war in Gaza.

The commanding officer of the Palmachim base, Brig. Gen. Omri Dor added that over the past six months, the UAV array has changed rapidly and adapted itself to the needs of the war. "The UAV Array is at the forefront of the IAF's operational activities and carries out tasks of intelligence gathering, recording aerial footage, and strikes in cooperation with the ground forces in ground operations."