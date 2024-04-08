New drone squadron boosts IDF's air power

Squadron 147 was opened at the Palmahim air base in central Israel, and will operate unmanned aircraft across the country and the West Bank for attack and intelligence gathering missions

IDF drone that will be operated by a new air force squadron
IDF Spokesperson

In the heat of war, the Israeli air force its boosting its aerial dominance with a new drone operating squadron.

Unveiled at the Palmahim Air Force base in central Israel on Sunday, squadron 147, known as "the battering ram" will operate the "star" unmanned aircraft across the country, including the West Bank, to carry out intelligence gathering missions as well as targeted attacks.

The addition of the squadron is part of the expansion of the "Star" drone operating unit, and structural reorganization of the UAV array.

IDF Spokesperson
IDF Spokesperson
IDF Spokesperson
IDF Spokesperson

Commander of the Israeli Air Force, General Tomer Bar, called it a "tremendous addition to the force," and highlighted the important role that remotely manned aircraft have played so far in the war in Gaza.

IDF Spokesperson
IDF Spokesperson
IDF Spokesperson
IDF Spokesperson

The commanding officer of the Palmachim base, Brig. Gen. Omri Dor added that over the past six months, the UAV array has changed rapidly and adapted itself to the needs of the war. "The UAV Array is at the forefront of the IAF's operational activities and carries out tasks of intelligence gathering, recording aerial footage, and strikes in cooperation with the ground forces in ground operations."

