IDF orders evacuation in southern Lebanon ahead of strike on Hezbollah sites | LIVE BLOG
"It appears that the next meeting between senior Israeli and Lebanese officials will take place on December 19," a source familiar with the matter told i24NEWS
One hostage’s body remains in Gaza, Ran Gvili, after the body of Thai worker Suthdisak Rinthalak was returned to Israel last night.
Rinthalak, who was abducted and killed on October 7, was formally identified by forensic teams, leaving Gvili as the final murdered hostage whose remains have yet to be recovered.
Meanwhile, heavy fighting continues in the southern Gaza Strip. During an operation in eastern Rafah, a Golani Patrol unit came under attack when armed militants emerged from an underground tunnel. One IDF soldier was seriously wounded, and four others sustained moderate injuries.
In the north of Gaza, IDF reservists from the Carmeli Brigade located several Hamas rocket launchers positioned to fire, despite the ongoing ceasefire. The systems were identified during routine defensive operations along the “yellow line” on the Israeli side of the border. The discovery underscores continuing security concerns even as diplomatic efforts advance.
The IDF issues evacuation notices throughout South Lebanon: "We will strike Hezbollah"
"The Israeli army will soon strike the military infrastructure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization throughout southern Lebanon to counter Hezbollah's prohibited attempts to rebuild its operations in the region," said IDF Spokesperson Colonel Avichay Adraee. "We urge residents of the buildings marked in red on the attached maps that they are located near buildings used by Hezbollah: for your safety, you must evacuate immediately and move at least 300 meters away. Remaining in the area of the marked buildings puts you in danger."
https://x.com/i/web/status/1996551476013838521
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF orders evacuation of two buildings in southern Lebanon ahead of strike on Hezbollah sites
A newspaper linked to Hezbollah criticizes the negotiations between Lebanon and Israel
The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar , linked to Hezbollah, criticizes Beirut's decision to enter into diplomatic relations with Israel. "A government of submission and mistakes. Washington and Riyadh are imposing diplomatic negotiations on the leaders."
https://x.com/i/web/status/1996487952172745020
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Paraguayan House of Representatives adopts IHRA definition of anti-Semitism following Israeli FM visit
The Paraguayan House of Representatives has officially adopted the IHRA definition of antisemitism, following a visit last week by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar. The decision mandates that all parliamentary units integrate the definition into their work and training programs. During his visit, Saar met with House President Raul Latour and addressed both chambers of Congress, emphasizing the importance of combating antisemitism. The IHRA definition, recognized internationally, includes anti-Zionism as a form of antisemitism
Source at i24NEWS: the next meeting between Israel and Lebanon is expected to take place on December 19th
"It appears that the next meeting between senior Israeli and Lebanese officials will take place on December 19," a source familiar with the matter told i24NEWS
The body returned to Israel yesterday was identified as Thai worker Sudthisak Rinthalak
Israeli authorities announced Thursday that the body of Sudthisak Rinthalak, a Thai national killed on October 7, 2023, had been formally identified after being returned by Palestinian terrorist groups. The family was informed by representatives of the army and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.