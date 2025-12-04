One hostage’s body remains in Gaza, Ran Gvili, after the body of Thai worker Suthdisak Rinthalak was returned to Israel last night.

Rinthalak, who was abducted and killed on October 7, was formally identified by forensic teams, leaving Gvili as the final murdered hostage whose remains have yet to be recovered.

Meanwhile, heavy fighting continues in the southern Gaza Strip. During an operation in eastern Rafah, a Golani Patrol unit came under attack when armed militants emerged from an underground tunnel. One IDF soldier was seriously wounded, and four others sustained moderate injuries.

In the north of Gaza, IDF reservists from the Carmeli Brigade located several Hamas rocket launchers positioned to fire, despite the ongoing ceasefire. The systems were identified during routine defensive operations along the “yellow line” on the Israeli side of the border. The discovery underscores continuing security concerns even as diplomatic efforts advance.

