No school tomorrow: Israel tightens nationwide Home Front Command restrictions following Iranian attack

Following rocket fire from Iran toward northern Israel, the Home Front Command announced updated nationwide civil defense guidelines on Sunday evening, imposing a series of restrictions that will remain in effect until 8:00 pm on Monday.

Under the revised directives, all educational activities have been suspended. Public gatherings are limited to up to 200 people outdoors and 500 people indoors, provided participants can reach a designated protected space within the required sheltering time.

Beaches have been closed to the public, while workplaces may continue operating only if employees have timely access to protected shelters.

The heightened security measures have also impacted public transportation. The Ministry of Transportation announced that bus services across the country will operate at 75% of their normal capacity starting Monday, in accordance with Home Front Command guidelines and an ongoing assessment of the situation.

At this stage, Israel Railways, the Jerusalem Light Rail, and the Gush Dan Light Rail will continue operating as usual. However, the Haifa cable car has been suspended until further notice.

Authorities urged the public to check the latest service updates before traveling, noting that transportation schedules may be adjusted based on further developments and security assessments.

In the wake of the launches, a senior Israeli official told i24NEWS' sister Hebrew channel that Israel would respond to the attack, stating: "There will be a response."