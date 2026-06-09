Northern residents on edge after terrorist infiltration from Lebanon

Israeli forces killed a terrorist who infiltrated from Lebanon into Israeli territory near the Ramim Ridge area on Wednesday, following an exchange of fire close to the northern border, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

According to the military, an initial report of gunfire directed at IDF troops operating in the Ramim Ridge area was received earlier in the day. Israeli forces returned fire, killing the suspected terrorist. The IDF said no soldiers were injured in the incident.

An initial investigation found that the sequence of events began at approximately 1:30 pm, when a soldier responsible for logistical transport arrived in the area following reports of a fire near the border. The soldier identified a suspicious individual dressed in military-style clothing and requested the deployment of combat forces.

Within minutes, troops arrived at the location and dismounted from their vehicles. Shortly afterward, they heard gunfire and responded by firing toward its source. The terrorist was killed during the exchange, according to the IDF.

The incident took place near the Lebanese border, approximately 0.75 miles from the northern Israeli community of Margaliot.

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Following the shooting, the military launched extensive searches in the area to determine whether additional suspects had infiltrated Israeli territory. Reinforcements were deployed, including ground troops, regional defense units, and other security forces. The Israeli Air Force conducted aerial surveillance operations using aircraft and drones to support the search efforts.

The area was temporarily isolated to allow security forces to carry out extensive scans and rule out any further threats. Throughout the operation, the IDF said it remained in direct contact with local authorities, providing updates and instructions to residents.

During the searches, forces located the deceased suspect near the border fence. According to the military, the individual was wearing a uniform and was armed with a firearm and a long knife. The IDF said it has not yet been able to determine the terrorist's organizational affiliation.

At 5:50 pm, the military announced that the incident had concluded after extensive ground and aerial searches found no indication of additional threats.