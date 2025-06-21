Recommended -

Day 9 of Operation Rising Lion and day 625 of the Iron Swords War:

Five rockets were launched from Iran overnight (Saturday), with interceptor fragments landing on the roof of a building in central Israel. No injuries were reported.

Reuters reports that U.S. intelligence agencies estimate Iran would need up to three years to develop a nuclear warhead under current conditions. A source familiar with ongoing negotiations told the Financial Times: “We made it clear to the Iranians that U.S. military intervention is part of the plan.”

