Five missiles target central Israel overnight | LIVE BLOG
A fire broke out on the roof of a building in central Israel after debris from an interceptor fell, but no injuries were reported.
Day 9 of Operation Rising Lion and day 625 of the Iron Swords War:
Five rockets were launched from Iran overnight (Saturday), with interceptor fragments landing on the roof of a building in central Israel. No injuries were reported.
Reuters reports that U.S. intelligence agencies estimate Iran would need up to three years to develop a nuclear warhead under current conditions. A source familiar with ongoing negotiations told the Financial Times: “We made it clear to the Iranians that U.S. military intervention is part of the plan.”
WATCH: The smoldering ruins of Iran's Isfahan nuclear site after the IAF struck it for the second time since the beginning of Operation Rising Lion
https://x.com/i/web/status/1936375718163652843
AV launched from Iran caused first drone impact on Israeli territory since start of the war; No injuries reported yet
Bhanam Shahriari, head of Iran’s Quds Force Weapons Transfer Unit killed in an Israeli airstrike
https://x.com/i/web/status/1936329895186997401
Putin: No evidence Iran seeks nuclear weapons
In an interview with *Sky News Arabia*, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that neither Russia nor the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has found any evidence that Iran is pursuing nuclear weapons.
“We have repeatedly informed Israel that there is no evidence supporting claims that Iran seeks to obtain nuclear weapons,” Putin said, pushing back against growing regional concerns and Israeli warnings.
Air Force Intercepts UAV Launched from Iran
The Israeli Air Force shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle launched from Iran on Saturday morning, following a series of alerts triggered between 8:46 and 8:52 a.m. in the Beit Shean Valley, Samaria, Wadi Ara, and surrounding areas.
Israel eliminates Saeed Izadi, IRGC commander who funded and armed Hamas ahead of October 7
https://x.com/i/web/status/1936303043038916887
IDF fighter jets attacked and killed Amin For Judaki, commander of the second drone squadron in the Revolutionary Guards Air Force
Judaki was responsible for orchestrating hundreds of drone launches targeting Israel from the Ahvaz region in southwestern Iran
He was killed a week after the assassination of his predecessor
Israel strikes Isfahan Nuclear Facility in early morning attack
Israeli forces conducted an airstrike early Friday morning targeting the Isfahan nuclear facility in Iran, according to reports from the IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency. The strike resulted in multiple explosions heard throughout the area.
Iranian officials, including the Deputy Governor of Isfahan Province, confirmed that there were no casualties or hazardous material leaks following the attack.
Iranian state media report: Explosions were heard in the city of Isfahan in central Iran
Following the overnight barrage, the Air Force launched strikes on missile launchers and storage facilities in central Iran
About five launches were carried out from Iran towards central Israel