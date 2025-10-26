One Year On: Israeli air force strikes in Iran paved way for operation ‘rising lion’

One year ago today, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) completed a series of precise, intelligence-guided strikes on military targets across Iran, marking a pivotal moment in Israel’s campaign to counter Tehran’s regional aggression.

The October 2024 operation was carried out in direct response to attacks by the Iranian regime against the State of Israel in the months leading up to the strikes.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the IAF targeted production facilities for ballistic missiles intended to strike Israel, as well as advanced surface-to-air missile arrays positioned in several locations across Iran.

Military officials said the destruction of these air defense systems expanded Israel’s aerial freedom of operation in Iranian airspace, providing a significant operational advantage ahead of the subsequent Operation “Rising Lion.”

Footage released by the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit shows precision strikes on key missile and air-defense infrastructure, underscoring the operation’s success in degrading Iran’s long-range capabilities.

The anniversary of the operation comes as tensions with Iran and its proxies continue to escalate across multiple fronts, with Israel maintaining that it will act decisively to prevent the Iranian regime from strengthening its offensive capabilities.