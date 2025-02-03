Only 461 ultra-Orthodox men showed up for IDF duty out of 3,000

Only 461 ultra-Orthodox men out of the 3,000 who received draft orders showed up at the Israeli army recruitment offices, according to data presented Monday to the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Security Committee.

Warrants have been issued against 1,242 of those, and another 1,212 are expected to be issued soon.

The Israel Defense Forces announced last month that it had initiated criminal proceedings against the ultra-Orthodox men who did not report for enlistment, in accordance with the order they had received. "A candidate for service who did not report for enlistment according to the provisions of the order he received will be considered as having committed the offense of unauthorized service absence, and exposes himself to criminal sanctions," the IDF said then in a statement.

This decision follows a Supreme Court decision last July, which determined that there was no constitutional basis for allowing the ultra-Orthodox population to be exempt from conscription. According to this decision, anyone who does not show up for the call exposes themselves to criminal penalties.

After many reservists served hundreds of days in the military as part of the war that broke out on October 7, 2023, Israeli defense and political leaders have called for the conscription of the ultra-Orthodox men, who have long been exempt as part of Israeli policy.

In response, many rabbis have called for their followers to dodge the draft, with protests breaking out against the military enforcing ultra-Orthodox compulsory service.