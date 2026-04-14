'Our mission in Iran will only end with regime change,' declares Mossad Chief

Mossad Director David Barnea declared Tuesday that Israel’s clandestine and military operations against Iran will not conclude until the “extremist regime” in Tehran is toppled.

Speaking at a national ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day, Barnea framed the ongoing shadow war as a generational struggle rather than a series of isolated skirmishes. He emphasized that Israel's security strategy was never designed for a swift resolution but as a sustained campaign to neutralize what he characterized as an existential threat.

Barnea clarified that recent Israeli strikes in the heart of the Iranian capital were only one component of a broader, persistent doctrine aimed at containing and eventually ending the current Iranian leadership.

"Our commitment will not be fulfilled until this regime, which calls for our destruction, has disappeared," Barnea stated, asserting that Israel will no longer remain passive in the face of Tehran’s regional aggression.

The Mossad chief explicitly linked modern intelligence operations to the historical lessons of the Holocaust. Invoking the principle of "Never Again," Barnea argued that the Jewish state is morally and strategically compelled to take preventive action to stop any declared enemy from attempting a second annihilation of the Jewish people.