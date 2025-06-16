Overnight Iranian strikes on Israel: 5 casualties, around 90 injured in central Israel

Rescue operations are still underway across central Israel following the latest Iranian missile barrage that struck multiple urban centers overnight.

The death toll has now risen to four, after emergency teams discovered the body of an elderly man in his 80s in Bnei Brak earlier this morning.

Earlier reports from Magen David Adom (MDA) confirmed that three people — two women and a man in his 70s — were killed in a direct missile hit on a residential building in Petah Tikva.

With the latest fatality in Bnei Brak, the total number of casualties from this wave of Iranian attacks has now reached nine nationwide.

MDA updated that 74 people have been evacuated to nearby hospitals, including a 30-year-old woman in serious condition with facial injuries, and five others in moderate condition. The majority of those injured — 68 people — are being treated for light injuries.

Rescue and search efforts continue at two of the four impacted sites as authorities work to ensure that no additional victims remain trapped beneath the rubble.

According to the IDF, approximately 40 missiles were launched from Iranian territory in this most recent attack. Central District Police Commissioner Yair Hatzroni described the scene in Petah Tikva as "vast and complex," noting significant damage to the fourth and fifth floors of the targeted building. "Those who were in protected spaces were unharmed," added Udi Albag from the Home Front Command.

In Tel Aviv, the damage was extensive, with shattered windows and severely damaged buildings. A six-day-old baby was pulled from the rubble of a building that was directly hit, and his mother was found minutes later. A missile exploded near an embassy without damaging it, while another caused a school to collapse.

In Haifa, rescue forces found 3 bodies and are still working to reach several individuals believed to be trapped.

Meanwhile, rescue teams recovered two additional bodies overnight from the rubble in Bat Yam, the site of a previous missile strike, and continue searching for one person still missing.