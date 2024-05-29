Palestinian Arabs shoot towards Gan Ner in northern Israel

Shots were fired at the town of Gan Ner in the Gilboa region of northern Israel on Wednesday, marking the fourth attack on the town within a week.

This attack occurred only hours after a similar incident at Bat Hefer.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Gan Ner's security team have launched an immediate search for the perpetrators. Reports state that there have been casualties as a result of the attack.

Yaniv Ben-Shimol, the security coordinator of Gan Ner and a member of the National Organization of Security Coordinators, expressed his frustration and anger over the situation. He accused Defense Minister Yoav Gallant of neglecting the security needs of Israeli residents.

"Gallant is abandoning the residents of Israel. When we screamed that the writing was on the wall, everyone ignored us. The residents of Gan Ner and the Gilboa region have become cannon fodder," Ben-Shimol stated.

He emphasized the urgent need for regulatory measures to improve the status and support of security coordinators and personnel.

"As long as they won't regulate the status of the security coordinators and all of the security personnel, we will continue seeing millions of Israeli citizens living in terror. It's time Minister Gallant wakes up before people die for no reason. The day when Israeli citizens will die from 'innocent' gunfire is closer than ever," he warned.

Meanwhile, IDF soldiers are actively searching for three terrorists who earlier fired at Bat Hefer, a town east of Netanya.

Although there were no casualties in that attack, it did result in property damage. Witnesses reported that the terrorists, who drove to a hill adjacent to the village, were wearing green ribbons on their heads, reminiscent of the Nukhba terrorists involved in the October 7th massacre.